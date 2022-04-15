Dyche had been in charge at Turf Moor for just shy of a decade and had led The Clarets to two promotions to the Premier League in that time.

But with Burnley sitting four points from safety with eight games left to play following Sunday’s 2-0 defeat at bottom of the table Norwich City, the club made the decision to part company with Dyche and his coaching staff.

Assistant manager Ian Woan, first-team coach Steve Stone and goalkeeping coach Billy Mercer also left the club on Good Friday.

Sean Dyche, Manager of Burnley looks on prior to the Premier League match between Norwich City and Burnley at Carrow Road on April 10, 2022 in Norwich, England. (Photo by Stephen Pond/Getty Images)

The 50-year-old had achieved two top half finishes with Burnley on a modest budget and also helped the club qualify for Europe.

But the club’s perilous position in the table saw a change be made.

Club chairman Alan Pace told the Burnley website: “Firstly, we would like to place on record our sincere thanks to Sean and his staff for their achievements at the Club over the last decade.

“During his time at Turf Moor, Sean has been a credit both on and off the pitch, respected by players, staff, supporters, and the wider football community.

“However, results this season have been disappointing and, while this was an incredibly difficult decision, with eight crucial games of the campaign remaining, we feel a change is needed to give the squad the best possible chance of retaining its Premier League status.

“Under-23s coach Mike Jackson, assisted by Academy Director Paul Jenkins, Under-23s goalkeeping coach Connor King and Club Captain Ben Mee have been asked to take charge of the team for Sunday’s game with West Ham United.

“The process of replacing Sean has begun and further announcements will be made to supporters in due course.”

Dyche’s dismissal could be seen as good news for the likes of Everton, Leeds United and Newcastle United in their battle for Premier League survival.

Both Newcastle and Leeds are comfortably clear of the bottom three as it stands and Burnley would require some new-manager bounce to make up the 10 and nine respective point gap below each side.

