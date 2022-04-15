Newcastle United sweating on Ryan Fraser fitness as Eddie Howe provides positive Joe Willock update ahead of Leicester
Eddie Howe is hoping to have Ryan Fraser back in contention for Newcastle United’s Premier League match against Leicester City on Sunday (2:15pm kick-off).
The Magpies' winger was forced off early with a hamstring problem during last Friday’s 1-0 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers.
And Newcastle are continuing to monitor Fraser ahead of Sunday’s match.
"I Don't think it's too bad but it was enough to bring him off,” Howe said in his pre-match press conference. “We had a scan and it showed a very, very small problem, hopefully won't be too long for him and we'll see whether he makes this game.”
Joe Willock missed the Wolves match with a knee problem but Howe is hopeful of welcoming the midfielder back this weekend.
“Joe has made good progress and has trained this week so we'll hope to have him back,” Howe added.
"No [new injuries] but we have got a bit of illness in the camp so we're looking at this closely.”