The Magpies' winger was forced off early with a hamstring problem during last Friday’s 1-0 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers.

And Newcastle are continuing to monitor Fraser ahead of Sunday’s match.

"I Don't think it's too bad but it was enough to bring him off,” Howe said in his pre-match press conference. “We had a scan and it showed a very, very small problem, hopefully won't be too long for him and we'll see whether he makes this game.”

Ryan Fraser of Newcastle United is embraced by Eddie Howe, Head Coach of Newcastle United, after the final whistle of Premier League match between Southampton and Newcastle United at St Mary's Stadium on March 10, 2022 in Southampton, England. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Joe Willock missed the Wolves match with a knee problem but Howe is hopeful of welcoming the midfielder back this weekend.

“Joe has made good progress and has trained this week so we'll hope to have him back,” Howe added.

"No [new injuries] but we have got a bit of illness in the camp so we're looking at this closely.”

Eddie Howe, Manager of Newcastle United looks on during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Wolverhampton Wanderers at St. James Park on April 08, 2022 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

