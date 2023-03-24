The Premier League has confirmed that it has referred Everton’s alleged breach of the League’s Profitability and Sustainability Rules to an independent commission.

A statement released on Friday, March 24 read: “In accordance with Premier League Rule W.82.1, the Premier League confirms that it has today referred an alleged breach of the League’s Profitability and Sustainability Rules by Everton Football Club to a Commission under Premier League Rule W.3.4. The assessment period for which it is alleged that the Club is in breach is the period ending Season 2021/22.

“Commissions are independent of the Premier League and member clubs. The members of the Commission will be appointed by the independent Chair of the Premier League Judicial Panel, in accordance with Premier League Rules W.19, W.20 and W.26.

Newcastle United player Joelinton in action during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Everton FC at St. James Park on October 19, 2022 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

“The proceedings before the Commission will, in accordance with Premier League Rule W.82, be confidential and heard in private. Under Premier League Rule W.82.2, the Commission’s final award will be published on the Premier League’s website. The League will be making no further comment until that time.”

In response, Everton issued a club statement: “Everton Football Club is disappointed to hear of the Premier League’s decision to refer an allegation of a breach of Profit & Sustainability regulations to an independent commission for review.

“The Club strongly contests the allegation of non-compliance and together with its independent team of experts is entirely confident that it remains compliant with all financial rules and regulations.

“Everton is prepared to robustly defend its position to the commission. The Club has, over several years, provided information to the Premier League in an open and transparent manner and has consciously chosen to act with the utmost good faith at all times.

“The Club will not be making any further comment at this time.”

Last season, Everton came under intense scrutiny after posting a loss of £120.9million for the year ending 30 June 2021. At that time, reports emerged suggesting Everton could face a points deduction if found in breach of the new Profitability and Sustainability Rules.