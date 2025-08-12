Newcastle United have been credited with a ‘strong interest’ in a 21-year-old attacking midfielder targeted by Leeds United.

Leicester City’s Bilal El Khannouss is available this summer following The Foxes’ relegation to the Championship.

The 21-year-old joined Leicester from Genk last summer for a reported £21million. The Belgian-born Morocco international made 32 Premier League appearances last season, scoring twice as Leicester were relegated back to the Championship.

El Khannouss has been targeted by several Premier League clubs alerted to his availability and relatively low release clause reported to be £24.5million, which expires this week.

Newcastle are looking to bolster their midfield options this summer having sold Sean Longstaff to Leeds for £15million. The Magpies have also lost Joe Willock to injury and are yet to replace Elliot Anderson following his sale to Nottingham Forest last summer.

El Khannouss would tick a lot of boxes for Newcastle as a young player with Premier League experience available for a relatively low fee.

While Newcastle boast a strong midfield with Sandro Tonali, Bruno Guimaraes and Joelinton, the lack of depth in the position could be exposed with injuries or suspensions as Eddie Howe’s side prepares to compete in the Premier League, Champions League and domestic cup competitions.

Eddie Howe reflects on Newcastle United midfield situation

Newcastle’s midfield lacks depth heading into the new season as things stand following Willock’s injury and Longstaff’s move to Leeds.

But with Longstaff not starting a Premier League game for Newcastle since December 2024, being an academy graduate and into the final year of his contract, the reluctant decision to cash in was made.

“Sean was someone I never wanted to lose from the squad,” Howe admitted.

“But as we know, and I've said many times, finances, PSR, etc. etc. Long-term planning means that sometimes these decisions have to be taken.

“So it's a big miss from our squad. Sean was very, very popular in the dressing room, very popular on the pitch. He did a great job.

“He tactically understood everything that we needed him to do. And days like [Celtic] when you have him to put two XI's out, you really see his absence highlighted. So he goes with our best wishes.

“He's been an incredible servant to Newcastle. But yeah, we have to move on now without him.”

Longstaff’s absence also leaves Newcastle a player short when it comes to their Champions League squad due to the UEFA club-trained player rules.

While El Khannouss wouldn’t take up a place in a 25-man Premier League squad should he sign due to his age, he would have to be named in Newcastle’s Champions League squad in order to feature.

But first The Magpies will need to trigger the midfielder’s release clause or agree a financial package with Leicester.