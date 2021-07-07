Newcastle United legend makes takeover admission as Magpies 'make contact' with former Derby County star
Newcastle United legend Lee Clark believes the takeover will have an impact on the club’s transfer business this summer.
Arbitration is poised to begin later this month as Mike Ashley battles for PCP Partners, the Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia and the Reuben brothers’ bid to be approved by the Premier League (EPL).
The EPL refused to pass the deal, which was agreed 15 months ago, through its owners’ and directors’ test – prompting Ashley into launching a legal challenge.
After Ashley’s called for the arbitration proceedings to be played out in public last week, willing buyer Amanda Staveley broke her long silence.
She wrote to Tracey Crouch, the MP leading a review into football governance and Digital, Culture, Media and Sport secretary Oliver Dowden and received a response on both accounts.
While the takeover process continues to linger in the background, Steve Bruce is attempting to prepare his players for the 2021/22 Premier League season.
Bruce wants to bolster his squad in the transfer market but that may be dependent on the developments of the takeover, Clark says.
He told Tribal Football: “A lot of these deals will rest on the takeover. Mike is going to be very cautious. There is an ongoing debate with the case at the arbitrator so there is still hope the deal will go through.
"From what Amanda Staveley and Mike have said in recent days it certainly seems they are both up for the deal, they both still want it to happen as soon as possible.
"So there is caution from Mike not wanting to spend a lot more money if he believes the takeover has a strong chance of going through.”
Newcastle ‘enquire’ about Watford midfielder
Newcastle have enquired about signing Watford central midfielder Will Hughes, according to transfer guru Alan Nixon.
Hughes, 26, has featured 118 times for the Hornets since joining from Derby County in 2017. He has one-year left on his contract.
Reports have suggested Bruce will be required to work on a small transfer budget this summer, but Hughes is believed to be in the correct price range.
Nixon tweeted: “Newcastle United. Asking about Will Hughes at Watford. Midfield. All round ability. Would come within Bruce budget”.