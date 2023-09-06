News you can trust since 1849
BREAKING
Swastikas carved into dead pigeons - two arrested
Strictly Come Dancing 2023 start date revealed
Full list of 52 Wilko stores to close next week as chain collapses
James Whale says this Christmas is his last as cancer treatment ends
Near miss: Woman cheats death after castle wall falls 30ft on head
AEW fire CM Punk after backstage incident at London show

Newcastle United legend rushed to hospital following ‘medical emergency’

Newcastle United legend and club academy director Steve Harper has been taken to hospital following a ‘medical emergency’

Dominic Scurr
By Dominic Scurr
Published 6th Sep 2023, 15:56 BST- 1 min read
Watch more videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Newcastle confirmed the former goalkeeper, who is the longest-serving player in the club’s history, suffered a subarachnoid haemorrhage on Monday. The 48-year-old is awake and recovering well in hospital.

Harper represented Newcastle from 1993 to 2013, making 199 first-team appearances in all competitions.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The club have thanked NHS staff for their help and passed on its best wishes to Harper and his family as he recovers.

Most Popular

Following his retirement, Harper returned to Newcastle as a goalkeeper coach for the club’s academy and first-team before being named academy director in 2021.

An official club statement read: “Newcastle United is sending love and best wishes to Steve Harper and his family after the club’s Academy director suffered a subarachnoid haemorrhage on Monday.

The club is pleased to report that Steve is awake and recovering well in hospital.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Steve, his family and everyone at Newcastle United extends a heartfelt thank you to NHS staff for the incredible care he is receiving.

Steve is the longest-serving player in club history after spending 20 years as a goalkeeper at St. James’ Park between 1993-2013.

After serving as a goalkeeper coach at Newcastle United’s Academy and working with the first team, he was named full-time Academy director in 2021 and has continued to enhance the club’s talent pathway.

“Steve will be given the club’s full support as he recovers.

“Everyone connected with Newcastle United sends their best wishes to Steve and his family as he continues his recuperation.”

Related topics:HospitalHistoryNHS