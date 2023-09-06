Newcastle United legend rushed to hospital following ‘medical emergency’

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Newcastle confirmed the former goalkeeper, who is the longest-serving player in the club’s history, suffered a subarachnoid haemorrhage on Monday. The 48-year-old is awake and recovering well in hospital.

Harper represented Newcastle from 1993 to 2013, making 199 first-team appearances in all competitions.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The club have thanked NHS staff for their help and passed on its best wishes to Harper and his family as he recovers.

Following his retirement, Harper returned to Newcastle as a goalkeeper coach for the club’s academy and first-team before being named academy director in 2021.

An official club statement read: “Newcastle United is sending love and best wishes to Steve Harper and his family after the club’s Academy director suffered a subarachnoid haemorrhage on Monday.

The club is pleased to report that Steve is awake and recovering well in hospital.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Steve, his family and everyone at Newcastle United extends a heartfelt thank you to NHS staff for the incredible care he is receiving.

Steve is the longest-serving player in club history after spending 20 years as a goalkeeper at St. James’ Park between 1993-2013.

After serving as a goalkeeper coach at Newcastle United’s Academy and working with the first team, he was named full-time Academy director in 2021 and has continued to enhance the club’s talent pathway.

“Steve will be given the club’s full support as he recovers.