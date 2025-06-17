Newcastle United midfielder Lewis Miley has suffered a fresh injury blow while on international duty with England.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Miley saw his gametime limited at Newcastle during the 2024/25 season after spending seven months on the sidelines with injury from March and October 2024.

The 19-year-old was limited to mainly substitute appearances last season with only four of his 19 outings being starts. He was still able to contribute with two goals for The Magpies.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And he was called up to the England squad for the Under-19s European Championships in Romania this summer.

Lewis Miley withdraws from England Under-19s squad due to injury

Miley was hoping to make an impact on international duty with England at the Under-19s Euros but was forced to withdraw from the squad due to injury.

An FA statement confirmed that Miley had withdrawn from the squad along with Newcastle transfer target Tyler Dibling of Southampton.

Newcastle have been long-term admirers of Dibling after he first caught the eye at academy level for Southampton by scoring a hat-trick against Newcastle Under-21s at St James’ Park in 2022. But The Magpies are understood to have reservations about making a move for the teenager with Southampton valuing the attacking midfielder at around £60million.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The FA said: “Will Antwi has added Tottenham Hotspur’s Reiss Russell-Denny and Crystal Palace’s Jesse Derry to his UEFA U19 Euro squad. This follows the withdrawal of Newcastle United’s Lewis Miley and Southampton’s Tyler Dibling.”

Sunderland midfielder Chris Rigg has also withdrawn from the squad due to an ankle injury. The 17-year-old made 47 appearances for Sunderland during the 2024/25 season to help them earn promotion back to the Premier League via the Championship play-offs.

England Under-19s drew their opening group stage match against Norway 2-2. They face Germany on Tuesday before playing the Netherlands on Friday as they look to qualify for the knockout rounds.

The Gazette has launched a new WhatsApp NUFC channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates directly to your phone. Simply click this link to join our NUFC WhatsApp channel.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Eddie Howe addresses Lewis Miley’s future at Newcastle United

Miley was able to move above Sean Longstaff in the midfield pecking order during the second half of the 2024/25 campaign, but will still have his work cut out to get regular first-team football as he competes with the likes of Bruno Guimaraes, Tonali and Joelinton.

Given PSR pressures and the incentive to sell academy players for ‘pure profit’, Longstaff has been heavily linked with a move away from Newcastle this summer. Although Miley’s future at Newcastle is more secure, his name has also been brought up in a similar context to Longstaff’s.

But head coach Howe insists the teenager has a big future ahead of him on Tyneside.

Howe told The Gazette: “There's fierce competition in that area, when you look at the starting three we had in there, outstanding players in their own right, then you've got Joe Willock, Sean Longstaff, two vastly experienced players behind those.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Lewis is going to be an outstanding player for this club for many, many years but we need to help his recovery back into the first-team well and he's now getting himself back into a position where he's able to play.”

But Miley’s latest injury will come as a blow as he looks to regain his fitness and make an impact at Newcastle in pre-season.

Antonio Cordero features at Under-19s Euros ahead of Newcastle United transfer

In addition to Miley, winger Antonio Cordero was called up for the Under-19s European Championships this month. The 18-year-old is currently away with Spain and played the full 90 minutes of the 1-0 win over Denmark over the weekend.

Cordero has agreed a five-year deal at Newcastle and will officially join when his contract at Malaga expires at the end of the month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now Miley has withdrawn from the England squad, Newcastle supporters can still have an interest in the competition with Cordero set to be back in action on Thursday against Montenegro.