Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Newcastle United officially made Liam Delap’s relegation release clause active by beating Ipswich Town on Saturday.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Delap started for Ipswich in the 3-0 defeat against Newcastle at St James’ Park that confirmed their relegation to the Championship.

The 22-year-old striker joined Ipswich from Manchester City last summer for a deal worth up to £20million. The deal included a £30million release clause should The Tractor Boys be relegated from the Premier League.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Delap has scored 12 Premier League goals in a struggling Ipswich side but was unable to keep them up. As a result, he is available for £30million this summer.

A ‘quick transfer’ expected for Liam Delap as Premier League window opens early

Newcastle are one of several clubs interested in signing Delap this summer though they face stiff competition. The Magpies may also struggle to convince the striker to make the move to St James’ Park, where he would likely be second-choice to Alexander Isak.

Transfer expert Ben Jacobs claims Newcastle and ‘all suitors’ are prepared to trigger Delap’s £30million release clause with a ‘quick transfer’ expected.

“Liam Delap’s £30m relegation release clause is now active,” Jacobs tweeted. “Chelsea, Manchester United and Newcastle among the clubs keen.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Manchester City not expected to buy back. [RB] Leipzig and [Bayer] Leverkusen have made enquiries as well. Delap is expected to prioritise European football.”

Manchester United have made a move to sign Wolverhampton Wanderers star Matheus Cunha, who has been linked with a potential transfer to Newcastle. While Cunha appears set on a move to Old Trafford, Delap will wait to assess his options first.

“Whereas Matheus Cunha is prepared to join #MUFC without it, Delap is likely to wait and see who has what come the end of the season,” Jacobs added. “Still likely to be a quick transfer, as all suitors prepared to trigger the clause, and Delap expected to pick his next club before heading off to the Under-21 Championship.

“Unclear if Chelsea win the race whether Delap will instead play in the Club World Cup.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Premier League will have a unique transfer window this summer with an initial 10-day window from June 1 to June 10 due to an exceptional registration period relating to the FIFA Club World Cup. It will then reopen again on June 16 and run through to September 1.

Chelsea and Manchester City are the two clubs from the Premier League taking part in the competition in the United States.

Eddie Howe assesses Liam Delap as NUFC ponder transfer

Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe described Delap as a ‘powerful’ striker having assessed him in preparation for Saturday’s win.

When asked about Delap ahead of the game, Howe said: “Yeah, he's a pivotal player for them, there's no denying that. I think he's had a very good season. He's got big strengths, very strong, powerful runner.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Certainly knows where the goal is. I think he's had a really good season. He's always had a lot of potential.

“You could see from the very early times we've played against him previously, what a threat he can be.”

Delap’s only goal for Manchester City came in a 2-1 EFL Cup win against AFC Bournemouth in 2020. Newcastle assistant manager Jason Tindall was in charge of The Cherries for that game.