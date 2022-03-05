Following last Saturday’s 2-0 win at Burnley, Howe has named an unchanged starting line-up as The Magpies look to extend their unbeaten run to eight Premier League matches.

There was a welcome return on the bench with Allan Saint-Maximin back involved having missed the last two outings due to a calf problem.

Allan Saint-Maximin of Newcastle United arrives at the stadium prior to the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Brighton & Hove Albion at St. James Park on March 05, 2022 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

On Friday, the French winger returned to training for the first time in a fortnight having spent time in France recovering.

Chris Wood was chosen to lead the line once again as he looks for his first United goal on his seventh appearance.

Bruno Guimaraes’ wait for a full Newcastle debut continues as he was named on the bench once again.

NUFC XI to face Brighton: Dubravka; Krafth, Schar, Burn, Targett; Shelvey, Willock, Joelinton; Murphy, Fraser, Wood

NUFC subs: Darlow, Dummett, Lascelles, Saint-Maximin, Manquillo, Almiron, Gayle, Longstaff, Bruno Guimaraes

