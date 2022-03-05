Newcastle United line-up confirmed: Allan Saint-Maximin returns after two week absence
Eddie Howe has confirmed his Newcastle United side to face Brighton at St James’s Park this afternoon.
Following last Saturday’s 2-0 win at Burnley, Howe has named an unchanged starting line-up as The Magpies look to extend their unbeaten run to eight Premier League matches.
There was a welcome return on the bench with Allan Saint-Maximin back involved having missed the last two outings due to a calf problem.
On Friday, the French winger returned to training for the first time in a fortnight having spent time in France recovering.
Chris Wood was chosen to lead the line once again as he looks for his first United goal on his seventh appearance.
Bruno Guimaraes’ wait for a full Newcastle debut continues as he was named on the bench once again.
NUFC XI to face Brighton: Dubravka; Krafth, Schar, Burn, Targett; Shelvey, Willock, Joelinton; Murphy, Fraser, Wood
NUFC subs: Darlow, Dummett, Lascelles, Saint-Maximin, Manquillo, Almiron, Gayle, Longstaff, Bruno Guimaraes