Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Newcastle United’s starting line-up against Manchester United has been confirmed.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jason Tindall has named an unchanged Newcastle side for the fifth successive match with the aim of claiming a fifth straight win. The Magpies beat Leicester City 3-0 on Monday night but dropped to seventh in the table following Saturday’s results.

A win against Manchester United at St James’ Park could see Newcastle climb as high as fourth in the table, depending on Chelsea’s result against Ipswich Town.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newcastle won the reverse fixture 2-0 at Old Trafford back in December but haven’t completed a league double over Manchester United in over 100 years.

Anthony Gordon back for Newcastle United

After a six-week absence due to suspension and then injury, Gordon has returned to Newcastle’s matchday squad. But the side’s form paired with Gordon missing training due to injury means the winger only makes the bench on Sunday afternoon.

Gordon scored the winner when the sides last met at St James’ Park last season.

Newcastle United v Manchester United confirmed line-ups

Newcastle United XI v Manchester United: Pope, Trippier, Schar, Burn, Livramento, Joelinton, Bruno, Tonali, Barnes, Murphy, Isak

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Subs: Dubravka, Wilson, Gordon, Targett, Krafth, Osula, Longstaff, Miley, Neave

Manchester United XI v Newcastle United: Bayindir; Lindelof, Mazraoui, Fernandes, Zirkzee, Erikson, Yoro, Garnacho, Dalot, Ugarte, Amass

Subs: Heaton, Heaven, Maguire, Shaw, Casemiro, Dorgu, Mainoo, Mount, Hojlund

Four players out for Newcastle United

While Newcastle have been boosted by the return of Gordon, they are without head coach Eddie Howe due to illness. Joe Willock also misses the game due to a concussion picked up against Brentford.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sven Botman (knee) remains sidelined but is closing in on a return while Jamaal Lascelles is also hoping to be back before the end of the season after over a year out with an ACL injury. Lewis Hall has been ruled out for the rest of the season following foot surgery.