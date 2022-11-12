Photographs have been published online of staff of Saudia, Saudi Arabia’s national airline, posing for publicity material in Newcastle. The club is 80%-owned by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund following last year’s takeover, and Saudia have long been tipped as a potential sponsor.

United chief executive officer Darren Eales said last month: “When it comes to PIF’s investments, they invest globally in hundreds, if not thousands, of companies. From that alone, you’ve got the ability to have a door opening to a host of different conversations. I think that’s a huge advantage that we have. There’s going to be – and there already is – a line of companies that are excited to be part of this story.”