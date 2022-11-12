Newcastle United line up new commercial partnership
A new Newcastle United commercial partnership is set to be unveiled.
Photographs have been published online of staff of Saudia, Saudi Arabia’s national airline, posing for publicity material in Newcastle. The club is 80%-owned by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund following last year’s takeover, and Saudia have long been tipped as a potential sponsor.
Another image has been posted of advertising hoardings at St James’s Park bearing Saudia’s name.
However, the Gazette understands that Saudia are not being lined up as a front-of-shirt sponsor.
United chief executive officer Darren Eales said last month: “When it comes to PIF’s investments, they invest globally in hundreds, if not thousands, of companies. From that alone, you’ve got the ability to have a door opening to a host of different conversations. I think that’s a huge advantage that we have. There’s going to be – and there already is – a line of companies that are excited to be part of this story.”