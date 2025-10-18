Eddie Howe, Manager of Newcastle United, applauds the fans following the UEFA Champions League 2025/26 League Phase MD2 match between R. Union Saint-Gilloise and Newcastle United FC at RSC Anderlecht Stadium on October 01, 2025 in Brussels, Belgium. (Photo by Stuart Franklin/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Brighton v Newcastle United team news: Sandro Tonali, Nick Woltemade, Dan Burn and Joelinton all start for Eddie Howe’s side in the Premier League.

Newcastle United return to Premier League action at Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday afternoon (3pm kick-off).

Eddie Howe’s side are looking to pick up a first Premier League win at Brighton as they look to build on their 2-0 victory over Nottingham Forest a fortnight ago.

The Magpies have several injury issues heading into the game with Yoane Wissa, Lewis Hall and Tino Livramento ruled out. But they are boosted by the return of Jacob Ramsey after seven weeks out with an ankle injury.

Lewis Miley was also passed fit to be named on the bench after withdrawing from the England Under-21s squad due to a calf issue.

Newcastle United unchanged

Howe has named an unchanged starting line-up from the side that beat Forest as they prepare for a busy week of football.

Nick Pope keeps his place in goal with a back four of Kieran Trippier, Malick Thiaw, Sven Botman and Dan Burn at left-back in the absence of Hall and Livramento.

Bruno Guimaraes captains the side after starting two games in the Far East with Brazil during the international break. Joelinton, who also travelled with Brazil, has recovered from a groin concern to keep his place in the starting line-up.

Sandro Tonali also took a knock during the international break but returned to training on Friday and was passed fit to start at the Amex Stadium.

Anthony Elanga and Anthony Gordon start on the right wing and left wing, respectively with Nick Woltemade leading the line. The German forward scored his first goal for his country during the international break in a 1-0 World Cup qualifier win at Northern Ireland earlier this week.

Woltemade will also be looking to continue his strong scoring form at club level having found the net in four of his five starts for Newcastle since joining from VfB Stuttgart for £65million over the summer.

The Magpies will be hoping to score their first away goals and pick up their first away win of the Premier League season having drawin each of their previous three away matches this season 0-0.

NUFC line-up v Brighton confirmed

Newcastle United line-up to face Brighton: Pope; Trippier, Thiaw, Botman, Burn; Tonali, Guimaraes, Joelinton; Elanga, Gordon, Woltemade

Subs: Ramsdale, Schar, Barnes, Krafth, Osula, Murphy, Willock, Ramsey, Miley

Eddie Howe on Brighton

As he looks to pick up his first win as Newcastle head coach at Brighton, Howe reflected on the 1-1 draw at the Amex back in May.

Alexander Isak scored a late penalty to cancel out Yankuba Minteh’s first half strike to see The Magpies claim a point that ultimately proved crucial in securing Champions League qualification.

“Yeah, when you look back now, you see that that point at the time was maybe a frustrating one for us, but in the end, it turned out to be valuable,” Howe said. “I actually thought we played really well on the day.

“It's one of our better performances against Brighton, a team that I think we always have tough games against. I think they're very well managed and coached. They've got some really good players.

“But on that day, we were disappointed not to win, but that's why you should never turn your nose up at any point in the Premier League. That was precious for us.”