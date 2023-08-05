News you can trust since 1849
Newcastle United hand trio full St James’ Park debuts to as latest signing forced to wait

Newcastle United have confirmed their team for the Sela Cup match against Fiorentina at St James’ Park.

Dominic Scurr
By Dominic Scurr
Published 5th Aug 2023, 14:38 BST- 1 min read

Following Nice’s 1-1 draw with Villarreal, Newcastle will face Serie A side Fiorentina for their first of two matches at St James’ Park this weekend.

The Magpies line-up against Fiorentina with Martin Dubravka in goal and a back four consisting of Kieran Trippier, Sven Botman, Matt Targett and youngster Alex Murphy.

Sandro Tonali and Lewis Miley make their first St James’ Park starts for the first-team alongside Elliot Anderson in midfield while Miguel Almiron and Anthony Gordon are either side of Alexander Isak in attack.

Newcastle’s bench is made up of Under-21s players with the rest of the first team squad, including players such as Joelinton, Bruno Guimaraes and Harvey Barnes, set to be in action against Villarreal tomorrow.

The Sela Cup will be a league format with three points awarded for a win, one point for a draw and one point for every goal scored - encouraging attacking football.

The matches are Newcastle’s last friendies before the 2023-24 season kicks off against Aston Villa at St James’ Park on Saturday, August 12 (5:30pm kick-off).

Newcastle United line-up v Fiorentina: Dubravka; Trippier, Botman, A.Murphy, Targett; L.Miley, Tonali, Anderson; Almiron, Gordon, Isak

Subs: Gillespie, Smith, De Bolle, Carlyon, Savage, J.Miley, Diallo, Turner-Cooke, Hackett, Ndiweni, Huntley, Parkinson, McArthur

