Newcastle are understood to have negotiated an early exit from the £6.5million-a-year sponsorship deal with FUN88 as the club aims to have a new front of shirt sponsor in place for the start of next season.

The Magpies have made significant progress commercially since the majority takeover by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund last October. Partnerships with major companies in Saudi Arabia such as Noon and SAUDIA have already been established this season.

It has been claimed that a new sponsor could also be worth up to £300million should a long-term agreement be reached. PIF has stakes in hundreds of major companies that could potentially become Newcastle’s new sponsor.

St James's Park, Newcastle (Photo by LINDSEY PARNABY/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

And commercial expert and head of sports services at JMW Solicitors Ben Peppi told Football Insider that a 10-year deal worth up to £30million per-season could be on the cards.

“I’d suggest over a 10-year deal we’re looking in the region of £20-25m,” he said. “If it’s significantly inflated, we could be talking £30m-plus, and I think we are definitely looking at an associated-party deal.

“I certainly think that this deal will be announced next summer. It seems like the stars are aligning towards that.”

PIF portfolio companies have already confirmed 20-year partnerships with four Saudi Arabian football clubs so far this year. Each partnership is understood to be worth £480million each (£24million per-season.