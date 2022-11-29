World Cup 2022: Fabian Schar keeps promise to Newcastle United team-mate Bruno Guimaraes
Monday evening saw Newcastle United team-mates Fabian Schar and Bruno Guimaraes start on opposite benches as Switzerland faced Brazil at the World Cup in Qatar.
Brazil ended up winning the game 1-0 and confirming their place in the last-16 following a late goal from Manchester United midfielder Casemiro. Meanwhile Switzerland have it all to play for going into their final group stage match against Serbia.
Guimaraes was substituted on to make his World Cup debut as he replaced Fred just before the hour mark. Schar remained on the bench once again in what is his third World Cup representing his country.
Before travelling to Qatar, Schar vowed to ‘smash’ Guimaraes if and when the pair came head-to-head on the pitch.
“I hope he’s not like [he is for Newcastle] in the Brazil team,” Schar admitted earlier this month. “He’s unbelievable, I really enjoy playing with him and he’s been brilliant. The fans love him, we love him, he’s a great guy, a great character.”
When asked if he would swap shirts with his Newcastle team-mate in Qatar, Schar replied: “Yeah, I will.”
While Schar and Guimaraes didn’t meet on the pitch during the World Cup encounter, the pair shared a brief interaction after the match as Schar kept his word to hand the Brazilian his Switzerland jersey.
Guimaraes, who reciprocated the gesture, was then spotted celebrating the win with his compatriots while holding Schar’s Switzerland shirt. Barring an unlikely World Cup final match-up, this is likely to be the pair’s final meeting before they return to Newcastle next month following the tournament.