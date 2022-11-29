Brazil ended up winning the game 1-0 and confirming their place in the last-16 following a late goal from Manchester United midfielder Casemiro. Meanwhile Switzerland have it all to play for going into their final group stage match against Serbia.

Guimaraes was substituted on to make his World Cup debut as he replaced Fred just before the hour mark. Schar remained on the bench once again in what is his third World Cup representing his country.

Before travelling to Qatar, Schar vowed to ‘smash’ Guimaraes if and when the pair came head-to-head on the pitch.

Switzerland's defender Fabian Schaer attends a training session at the University of Doha for Science and Technology training facilities in Doha on November 16, 2022, ahead of the Qatar 2022 World Cup football tournament. (Photo by FABRICE COFFRINI / AFP) (Photo by FABRICE COFFRINI/AFP via Getty Images)

“I hope he’s not like [he is for Newcastle] in the Brazil team,” Schar admitted earlier this month. “He’s unbelievable, I really enjoy playing with him and he’s been brilliant. The fans love him, we love him, he’s a great guy, a great character.”

When asked if he would swap shirts with his Newcastle team-mate in Qatar, Schar replied: “Yeah, I will.”

While Schar and Guimaraes didn’t meet on the pitch during the World Cup encounter, the pair shared a brief interaction after the match as Schar kept his word to hand the Brazilian his Switzerland jersey.

Newcastle player Bruno Guimaraes (2nd r) celebrates his second goal with Sven Botman (l) Fabian Schar and Miguel Almiron (r) during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Brentford FC at St. James Park on October 08, 2022 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)