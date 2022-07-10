Paqueta visited Newcastle United's Bruno Guimaraes, his Brazil team-mate, on Tyneside at the end of last season – and there were hopes that the club would bid for him. However, the Gazette reported in May that a move for the midfielder was unlikely.

Jean-Michel Aulas, Lyon's president, has spoken about the 24-year-old, who has been strongly linked with Arsenal.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Brazil's Lucas Paqueta.

“There are proposals for him," said Aulas. “There are certain players who can feel complete in the project, and others who don't. Economically, we have the means to pursue our ideas and objectives. The coach gave us his opinion and there is also what the players wants to do.”