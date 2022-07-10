Newcastle United-linked Lucas Paqueta set for move as club president issues update amid Arsenal 'interest'

Olympique Lyonnais president Jean Michel-Aulas has hinted at a summer departure of Lucas Paqueta.

Sunday, 10th July 2022

Paqueta visited Newcastle United's Bruno Guimaraes, his Brazil team-mate, on Tyneside at the end of last season – and there were hopes that the club would bid for him. However, the Gazette reported in May that a move for the midfielder was unlikely.

Jean-Michel Aulas, Lyon's president, has spoken about the 24-year-old, who has been strongly linked with Arsenal.

“There are proposals for him," said Aulas. “There are certain players who can feel complete in the project, and others who don't. Economically, we have the means to pursue our ideas and objectives. The coach gave us his opinion and there is also what the players wants to do.”

Guimaraes, signed from Lyon in January, would love to be reunited with Paqueta at Newcastle. Speaking last season, he said: “It would be my dream – Paqueta’s my best friend.”

