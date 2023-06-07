Zaha is facing an uncertain future at Palace after letting his contract run down. While it is still possible for the Ivory Coast international to remain at Selhurst Park, Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr are trying to tempt him with a three-year contract worth £45million.

The 30-year-old has also attracted interest from Atletico Madrid and three other ‘Champions League clubs’, according to Sky Sports. Zaha has scored 90 goals in 458 matches for Palace and is the club’s all-time leading Premier League goalscorer with 68.

Newcastle United have been credited with an interest in Zaha with the Daily Star claiming the club were ‘leading the race’ to sign the forward once his contract at Palace expired. But any possible interest has cooled with The Magpies unlikely to make a move for the player this summer.

Al Nassr, like Newcastle, are now majority owned by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund. On Monday, PIF confirmed that it had taken a 75% ownership stake in Saudi Pro League teams Al Ahli, Al Nassr, Al Hilal and Al Ittihad. The remaining 25% of each club would be owned by non-profit foundations.

Al Nassr completed a world record deal for Cristiano Ronaldo back in January worth £175million-a-year. And Saudi Pro League clubs are looking to increase the profile dramatically this summer transfer window with several top players being linked with a move to the Gulf State.