Newcastle United have already ‘agreed’ summer transfer - now linked with second swoop

Newcastle United sporting director Paul Mitchell | Getty Images

Newcastle United have been linked with signing another one of Spanish football’s hot properties.

Although official confirmation is still awaited, Newcastle United are expected to announce their capture of Malaga winger Antonio Cordero. The Spanish Under-18 international is out of contract at the end of the season and, despite interest from Real Madrid and Barcelona, is expected to move to Tyneside.

The club’s initial plan for Cordero would be to loan him back out, much like they did with Yankuba Minteh, before assessing his role on Tyneside upon his return. If and when Cordero is confirmed as a Newcastle United player, then he will be joining an expanding list of young stars from around Europe who have been headhunted by the Magpies during Paul Mitchell’s time at the club.

Turkish midfielder Baran Yildiz had his move to St James’ Park confirmed last month, whilst Georgian striker Vakhtang Salia will join in August from Dinamo Tbilisi once he turns 18. Mitchell, who is about to embark on his first full summer transfer window as sporting director, spoke about these types of signings being an ‘essential’ part of Newcastle’s plans going forward.

“Scouting and recruiting emerging talent is an essential part of building a sustainable future, particularly within the current PSR framework, so the market is fiercely competitive,” Mitchell said.

“We continue to scout extensively, both domestically and overseas, with a view to securing players who can come through our talent pathway and, ideally, become part of the first team in future.”

Newcastle United ‘eye’ £4.5m transfer

Newcastle’s raid on Spain will reportedly not be over once Cordero signs, however, with Mundo Deportivo reporting that they have ‘made contact’ over a potential move for Albacete striker Christian Kofane. Albacete currently sit 9th in the Segunda Division table with two games of the season left to play.

Kofane, meanwhile, has scored six times this season, registering one assist in 15 matches for his club. The 18-year-old has plenty of interest from Spain with Barcelona, Real Madrid, Real Betis, Atletico Madrid and Villarreal all linked with a move for him. French duo Lille and AS Monaco as well as Aston Villa and Manchester United of the Premier League have also been credited with an interest in Kofane. Unlike their imminent capture of Cordero, Newcastle United will be forced to pay a fee for Kofane should they want to sign him this summer.

A release clause, one that is mandatory in contracts in Spain, would allow the Magpies to bypass negotiations with his club and purchase Kofane. £4.25m will reportedly be enough to trigger that clause.

Kofane has only been at Albacete for less than six months, joining the Spanish side from his native Cameroon back in January. He netted on his debut for the club against Racing Santander in January but it is his recent form that has really caught the eye. Kofane has scored five goals in his last six outings for his club and has started 13 of the 15 games he has featured in thus far.