Newcastle United linked with another Brazilian youngster

Palmeiras forward Endrick is the latest Brazilian teenager to be linked with a move to Newcastle United.

The Magpies have made a conscious effort to pursue young Brazilian talent following the successful signing of Bruno Guimaraes and transformation of Joelinton on Tyneside.

Ukraine's midfielder Mykhaylo Mudryk (C) fights for the ball with Scotland's midfielder John McGinn (L) during the UEFA Nations League B Group 1 football match at Hampden Park stadium, in Glasgow, on September 21, 2022. (Photo by ANDY BUCHANAN / AFP) (Photo by ANDY BUCHANAN/AFP via Getty Images)

According to sources in Brazil, Newcastle are one of several clubs interested in the 16-year-old, who is yet to make his senior debut for Palmeiras.

Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur, Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain are also understood to be interested, according to Brazilian journalist Jorge Nicola.

Although he is yet to make his professional debut, Endrick has an eye-watering €40million (£35.36million) release clause at Palmeiras.

Along with the 16-year-old forward, Newcastle have also been linked with 18-year-old Vasco da Gama midfielder Andrey Santos. Santos forward Angelo Gabriel, 17, was also monitored by United’s head of recruitment Steve Nickson over the summer.

Newcastle United face stiff competition from Arsenal for £30m winger

Newcastle United are monitoring Shakhtar Donetsk winger Mykhaylo Mudryk along with several other Premier League clubs.

Scouts from Newcastle, Arsenal and Everton watched Mudryk in action for Ukraine in a 3-0 defeat at Scotland earlier this week. The match saw Newcastle winger Ryan Fraser come off the bench to grab two assists in the match.

Eddie Howe is keen to strengthen his options out wide with Mudryk emerging as a potential January transfer target – the 21-year-old is valued at around £30million.

Newcastle also remain interested in Leeds United's Jack Harrison, Leicester City’s James Maddison and Joao Pedro of Watford – speaking of which.

Newcastle United target agrees new long-term deal

Newcastle United transfer target Joao Pedro has agreed a new six-year deal at Watford until 2028.

The 20-year-old forward emerged as a top target for Newcastle in the summer transfer window.

The Magpies made a £25million plus £5million in add-ons bid for the young Brazilian but changed their plans when Real Sociedad striker Alexander Isak became available as they turned their attention to a club record £60million move.