Newcastle United linked with defensive duo – Championship stopper and former Middlesbrough centre-half on Steve Bruce's radar
Steve Bruce has been linked with moves for two central defenders as the head coach kick-starts his Newcastle United summer.
Bruce will take to the dugout for the first time this weekend when the Magpies take on Preston North End and hopes are high United will have at least one new signing in before the outing.
Joelinton is expected to be announced this week and could feature at Deepdale, but Bruce has eyes on at least another four deals this summer.
According to reports ex-Middlesbrough defender Ben Gibson is one player Bruce could turn to.
Gibson, a £15million signing last summer, is deemed surplus to requirements at Turf Moor – United are reportedly keen to take the player on loan, with view to a permanent deal.
The likes of Aston Villa, Sheffield United and Norwich City have all been linked with the 26-year-old.
Meanwhile, the Sun have linked Bruce with a move for Preston defender Ben Davies.