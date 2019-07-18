Newcastle United linked with defensive duo – Championship stopper and former Middlesbrough centre-half on Steve Bruce's radar

Steve Bruce has been linked with moves for two central defenders as the head coach kick-starts his Newcastle United summer.

By Liam Kennedy
Monday, 22 July, 2019, 12:00
MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - JANUARY 26: Ben Gibson of Burnley passes the ball under pressure from Kevin De Bruyne of Manchester City during the FA Cup Fourth Round match between Manchester City and Burnley at Etihad Stadium on January 26, 2019 in Manchester, United Kingdom. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Bruce will take to the dugout for the first time this weekend when the Magpies take on Preston North End and hopes are high United will have at least one new signing in before the outing.

Joelinton is expected to be announced this week and could feature at Deepdale, but Bruce has eyes on at least another four deals this summer.

SHANGHAI, CHINA - JULY 19: Manager of Newcastle United F.C. Steve Bruce attends pre-match press conference of Premier League Asia Trophy on July 19, 2019 in Shanghai, China. (Photo by Lintao Zhang/Getty Images for Premier League)

According to reports ex-Middlesbrough defender Ben Gibson is one player Bruce could turn to.

Gibson, a £15million signing last summer, is deemed surplus to requirements at Turf Moor – United are reportedly keen to take the player on loan, with view to a permanent deal.

The likes of Aston Villa, Sheffield United and Norwich City have all been linked with the 26-year-old.

Meanwhile, the Sun have linked Bruce with a move for Preston defender Ben Davies.