Newcastle United stand firm on Steve Bruce as Sheffield Wednesday demands revealed
Sheffield Wednesday chairman Dejphon Chansiri asked Newcastle United for loan players during talks over Steve Bruce’s exit.
Bruce was last week appointed head coach at St James’s Park.
Wednesday issued a strongly-worded statement at the time, though sources close to Bruce insist that Chansiri shook hands on with the 58-year-old over his departure once United agreed to pay the compensation for him and his staff, understood to be around £2million, stipulated in his contract. Chansiri subsequently demanded more than that figure.
Asked about the wrangle with his former club, Bruce said last week: “A lot of that’s disappointing to say the least.”
Newcastle loaned the Championship club Rolando Aarons and Achraf Lazaar in January, and Chansiri wanted to secure more loans before agreeing to let Bruce join his boyhood club.
Wednesday threatened legal action after Bruce signed a three-year deal at St James’s Park,
A statement from the club read: “The club is currently considering its position, and taking the appropriate legal advice.”
However, United – who paid up the full compensation fee up front – do not believe they have done anything wrong.
Bruce and his players, meanwhile, were today due back on Tyneside today after finishing third in the Premier League Asia Trophy in China. The club takes on Preston North End at Deepdale on Saturday. Bruce will be in the Newcastle dugout for the first time, having had to watch Saturday’s 1-0 win over West Ham United in Shanghai from the stands due to a visa technicality.