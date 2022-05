The Athletic report that Liam Mason, head of of athletic performance at Blackburn Rovers, is set to join the Premier League club.

Mason has been with the Championship club for the past eight years.

Eddie Howe strengthened the club's backroom team since taking over as head coach last November.

Howe spoke about the appointment of Mark Leyland from Liverpool before Saturday’s home game against Jurgen Klopp’s side.