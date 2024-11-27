Newcastle United have been linked with a move for Bournemouth’s Antoine Semenyo in the January transfer window.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Semenyo has started the season in impressive form for Andoni Iraola’s side and is reportedly wanted by a host of clubs. Newcastle United’s search for a right-winger has seen them linked with a move, whilst Liverpool have also been credited with an interest in him.

Semenyo, a product of Bristol City’s academy, joined Bournemouth in January 2023 and has scored 13 goals for the Cherries during his time on the south coast. Four goals in 12 Premier League games so far this season has attracted the attention of potential suitors in January with Bournemouth facing a tough task to keep the former Sunderland loanee at the club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

According to Sky Sports, a move to St James’ Park will only happen for Semenyo if the Magpies are able to offload a player. The club were hamstrung in both the previous winter and summer transfer windows due to the Premier League’s Profit and Sustainability Rules, signing only Lloyd Kelly and Will Osula as senior outfield players.

Miguel Almiron has most recently been linked with a move away from Tyneside, with interest from Everton, Fulham and MLS side Charlotte FC during the summer. According to his agent, the Magpies rejected an offer from the latter in August as it didn’t match their valuation of the Paraguay international.

It’s likely that Almiron, who plays in the same position as Semenyo, could be someone the club consider selling in order to fund a move for a replacement when the January transfer window opens.