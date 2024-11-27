Newcastle United star reveals international dream - 442 days since last appearance

Callum Wilson is hopeful of returning to the England squad under new boss Thomas Tuchel.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wilson made his return to action on Monday night during Newcastle United’s 2-0 defeat against West Ham at St James’ Park. Having not featured since May and with just six prior appearances in 2024 under his belt, seeing Wilson return to a matchday squad was a major boost for the Magpies and one that Eddie Howe will hope to have at his disposal throughout the festive period and for the rest of the campaign.

If Wilson is able to stay fit, then a clean slate at international level may be offered to him by Tuchel when he takes up his role next year. Wilson’s last appearance for the Three Lions came as a late substitute in England’s 3-1 friendly win over Scotland on 12 September 2023, 442 days ago.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, the 32-year-old is targeting a return to the international fold and is keen to get back on the scoresheet for his club: “Of course you always have one eye on international football.” Wilson said. “There's a long period of time now until the next camp and there's a lot of games to be played before then.

“I never really would shut down anything like that but your football for Newcastle takes care of that. If I'm on the pitch I'll score goals, if I score goals you get yourself in the England squad.”

England’s next game - and Tuchel’s first in charge - is yet to be confirmed but will take place during the next international break which is scheduled between 17-25 March.