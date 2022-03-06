Newcastle United linked with £74m double deal as Magpies look to bolster attacking options

The Daily Mail states that the Magpies are preparing a bid for the Bayer Leverkusen winger.

The 22-year-old Frenchman is said to have been on the club's radar for some time.

The report also states that Diaby was and was scouted by Newcastle over the weekend as he featured for Leverkusen in a 1-1 draw at Bayern Munich.

Bayern Munich's French midfielder Kingsley Coman (R) and Leverkusen's French striker Moussa Diaby vie for the ball.

Diaby, formerly of PSG, has netted 15 goals in 31 appearances this season.

Leverkusen are thought to value Diaby at around £75million with Newcastle ready to offer £50million to test the German club’s resolve during the summer transfer window.

Newcastle United also linked with Youssef En-Nesyri

The Magpies have also been linked with Sevilla attacker Youssef En-Nesyri.

According to Spanish outlet Fichajes, both Arsenal and Newcastle are keeping tabs on En-Nesyri.

Both Alexandre Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah are out of contract this coming summer and haven’t yet signed fresh terms meaning Arsenal will likely be in the market for a striker.

The forward won’t come cheap though, with Sevilla are said to be asking for around £24million.

The Moroccan international scored 18 goals from 23 league starts last season but has struggled for game time this campaign due to injuries.

En Nesyri has made just 13 La Liga appearances during the current season, netting three goals and bagging an assist.

Manchester United reportedly registered interest in bringing the 24-year-old to the Premier League in January but the move didn’t materialise.

