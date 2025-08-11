Sounds like this one is also done and dusted. The midfielder turned central defender was let go by Liverpool. Has captained England at youth level. Seen as very much one for the future. | Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Newcastle United have confirmed the signing of Isaac Moran from Liverpool.

The 16-year-old will join up with Newcastle’s academy after turning down a scholarship offer to remain at Liverpool.

Players below the age of 17 can’t sign professional contracts, but can agree scholarships which lead to pro deals.

Moran has joined Newcastle on a scholarship and will link up with the club’s Under-18s side for the 2025/26 season.

Newcastle United official statement confirms academy arrival

An official statement published by Newcastle read: “Newcastle United can announce that Isaac Moran has joined the club’s Academy from Liverpool.

“Moran, a 16-year-old England youth international, will link up with Chris Moore’s under-18s squad as a first-year scholar.

“Moran has risen through the youth ranks at Liverpool, making his debut for the Reds under-18s side as a 15-year-old in March 2024.

“The defender has captained England at youth level, where he has been capped six times at under-15 level.”

Following Moran’s arrivial, Newcastle academy director Steve Harper said: “Isaac joins us with a strong pedigree and a maturity beyond his years.

“The leadership qualities he has displayed to date speak volumes about his character, and we’re excited to help him continue developing both as a player and a person.

“He’s a driven individual who fits the values of our Academy perfectly.”

“Isaac’s addition to the Academy reflects the continued excellence of our recruitment team, whose efforts remain integral to our long-term strategy.”

While Newcastle’s transfer business has been slow at senior level this summer, Moran is the latest in a number of promising young additions this summer. The Magpies have also secured deals with highly regarded youngsters Antonio Cordero and Seung-Soo Park this summer. Teenage forward Vhaktang Salia will also join the club later this month from Dinamo Tbilisi.

Isaac Moran issues Liverpool farewell statement

Confirming his departure from Liverpool, Moran took to Instagram to post several images showing his time at the club along with the caption: “I have made the tough decision to leave Liverpool Football Club. I want it to be known that this decision was not taken lightly and I have been honoured to represent the club, but I believe it’s best for my career and future opportunities to go elsewhere.

“I would like to thank all of my teammates, coaches and staff for all their hard work over these past 10 years, in not only shaping me to be the footballer I am, but most importantly the person I am today.From the bottom of my heart. Thank you.YNWA.”

Newcastle United first-team pathway available for young signings

Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe does not play an active role in academy signings but has stressed that there is a pathway for players to progress from the academy into the first team.

Pre-season has seen several young players feature regularly in Howe’s first team squad.

“Absolutely, the pathway is there for all the players in the various age groups beneath the first-team,” Howe explained last season.

"At the moment, we have Sean Neave and Leo Shahar training regularly with the first team and doing really well. I am really happy with them. So the window is open and we encourage that."