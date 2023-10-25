Watch more of our videos on Shots!

According to The Telegraph, the Premier League have recommended Everton receive a ‘record-breaking’ punishment for allegedly breaking profit and profit and sustainability rules. The Toffees could face a maximum punishment of being deducted 12 points if found guilty.

Everton have narrowly avoided relegation in each of the last two Premier League seasons and currently sit three points above the relegation zone with seven points from their opening nine games. A 12-point deduction would see them bottom of the table on -5 points as things stand.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

Everton have posted significant losses in recent years since the club’s latest accounts revealing losses of £44.7million for the 2021-22 financial year. That was a significant decrease in losses compared to the previous year which stood at £120.9million.

Premier League profit and sustainability rules limit clubs’ losses to £105million over a three year period though they were relaxed during the Covid-19 pandemic. Everton’s losses over the past three years stand at £371.8million.

The club have previously explained that the significant loss is due to the financial impact of the Covid-19 pandemic which saw the vast majority of Premier League matches played behind closed doors during the 2020-21 season. This led to the club generating just £0.2million in gate revenue.

Everton have attributed a total £170million in losses due to Covid, £103million of which came during the 2020-21 season.