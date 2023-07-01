At the start of the transfer window, Minteh became Newcastle’s first signing of the summer as he completed a permanent transfer from Danish club Odense for a reported £7million. His loan to Feyenoord was announced at the same time which would become official once the international transfer window opened on Saturday, July 1.

The 18-year-old scored four goals in his breakthrough season in Denmark and will spend the upcoming campaign in the Eredivisie.

Following Minteh’s signing, Newcastle sporting director Dan Ashworth said in the club statement: “We are very pleased to be bringing a player with Yankuba’s high potential to Newcastle United.

“He has done extremely well in his first full season in Denmark, and he has a promising career ahead of him.

“We look forward to working with him in this exciting phase of his development, and we’re excited to see how he performs at Feyenoord, a club that also has a strong development record of its own.”

After making the switch to Newcastle, Minteh said: “‘I’m so happy to have this opportunity. Every player dreams of playing in such a big league.

“It comes on top of a fantastic year for me, where I started playing in the Under-19 League, and quickly came up and made my debut in the first team.

“It’s been really cool to be here, and I have a whole lot I’d like to thank for making this possible.”

And following his loan to Feyenoord, Minteh added: “It’s a pleasure for me to wear the Feyenoord jersey because its a big club in Holland and I’ve heard a lot about them.

“I watched some of their games in the Conference League and the Europa League so it’s a great moment for me to wear the Feyenoord jersey.

“I’m very fast and I’m good with the ball also. I’m good both defensive and offensive. I’m looking forward to seeing how the coach wants me to play.