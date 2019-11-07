Newcastle United loanee impresses Shola Ameobi and Steve Bruce
Kelland Watts has signed a new deal at Newcastle United.
The defender has been handed a three-year contract – after a breakthrough six months at St James’s Park.
Watts made the bench for the final Premier League game of last season, and was then called up into the senior squad for the pre-season Premier League Asia Trophy games in China.
The 20-year-old – who won praise from Steve Bruce in Shanghai – went on to join League Two club Stevenage on loan, where he has impressed loan coordinator Shola Ameobi with his attitude and application.
"I'm over the moon," said Watts. "But I know those years in football can go quick, so I think I've got to take every game as it comes, not look too much into the future, and just give what I've got day by day. From playing every (Under-23) game last year, then going to China with the first team, a lot has happened."