Kelland Watts.

Watts made the bench for the final Premier League game of last season, and was then called up into the senior squad for the pre-season Premier League Asia Trophy games in China.

The 20-year-old – who won praise from Steve Bruce in Shanghai – went on to join League Two club Stevenage on loan, where he has impressed loan coordinator Shola Ameobi with his attitude and application .

"I'm over the moon," said Watts. "But I know those years in football can go quick, so I think I've got to take every game as it comes, not look too much into the future, and just give what I've got day by day. From playing every (Under-23) game last year, then going to China with the first team, a lot has happened."