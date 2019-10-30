This Newcastle United player is seizing his chance on loan – as others struggle for minutes

The club has loaned out nine players this season, but not all of them are getting starts – or even minutes on the pitch. Newcastle will review Elias Sorensen’s loan at Carlisle United in January, as the striker is starting game after game on the League Two club’s bench.

Goalkeeper Freddie Woodman, however, is impressing for Championship side Swansea City – they beat rivals Cardiff City at the weekend – and another loanee is making a name for himself in League Two with Stevenage.

Kelland Watts is playing week in, week out for the club, which beat Fulham’s Under-21s in a Leasing.com Trophy tie last night. The Alnwick-born defender – who has impressed United loan co-ordinator Shola Ameobi with his attitude and application away from St James’s Park – scored the decisive penalty in a shootout after the game ended 1-1.

Kelland Watts.

Watts made his senior United debut in Newcastle’s Premier League Asia Trophy fixture against Wolverhampton Wanderers in July.

Reflecting on his time in China with the senior squad, the 19-year-old said: “I think being around men, and playing men's football for that week, was great, as I was able to get used to the physicality.

“Players might have the height, build or have the same pace, but the way the ball moves is so much quicker compared to Under-23 level.

“Moving forward, I can hopefully use that speed of thought more to try and stand out."

Kelland Watts on his Newcastle in China.