Newcastle United and Liverpool scouts have been keeping close tabs on the former Champions League semi-finalist

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

Champions League hopefuls Newcastle United are believed to be leading the charge to sign Lyon wonderkid Rayan Cherki after a recent development in Ligue 1.

The France Under-21 international, who has been likened to former Newcastle favourite Hatem Ben Arfa, is regarded as one of the best flair players in French football. He is renowned for his ability to take on defenders, create chances for his team-mates and break down defences with his excellent trickery.

The 21-year-old made his debut for Lyon in 2019 and has already racked up 152 appearances in all competitions while registering 19 goals and 28 assists in the process.

Cherki also formed part of the France team which reached the final of the Olympic games on home soil. Alongside this he has also reached two cup finals during his time at Lyon - and notably remains the youngest player in history to appear in a Champions League semi-final.

Lyon have always been reluctant to sell the youngster, but now find themselves in a precarious financial situation which looks destined to result in Cherki’s exit.

Earlier this month, the National Directorate of Management Control (DNCG) handed Lyon a transfer ban for the January window and provisional relegation from France’s top tier at the end of the current campaign as a result of financial mismanagement.

Lyon will avoid relegation to Ligue 2 if they can drastically improve their financial situation by the end of the 2024/25 season, with concerns rising over the team’s mounting debt, which the club recently reported has grown to £409m.

Cherki is seen as one of the team’s prized assets but could be available to Newcastle for a cut price fee of just £25m, according to I News.

The outlet adds that Newcastle are working hard to scout players from overseas under new sporting director Paul Mitchell and claims that Cherki has been the subject of numerous scouting trips throughout the season.

Cherki, who boasts a record of 12 goals in 22 appearances for France’s Under-21 team, primarily plays as a central attacking midfielder but has also spent a significant portion of his career on the right side of the attack.

He is rated highly by the Newcastle recruitment team, who are in the market for a right sided attacker to potential replace out-of-favour winger Miguel Almiron, who has been the subject of rampant speculation linking him with a move to Argentine heavyweights River Plate, which is the club that the Paraguayan supported as a child.

Liverpool World understands that Arne Slot’s side are also extremely interested in the winger, meaning the Magpies will have to move quickly to get the deal done in January.