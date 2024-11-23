Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Newcastle United are facing a number of big decisions when the January transfer window opens at the turn of the year.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

The Premier League’s Profit and Sustainability Rules (PSR) mean that whilst the Magpies would like to strengthen their squad during the winter window, they will have to ensure they can balance the books by the time June rolls around in order to avoid a similar situation to the one they found themselves in earlier this year.

A mad end to the month saw both Elliot Anderson and Yankuba Minteh leave the club for a combined £68m. This ensured that Newcastle avoided a points deduction - although it came at the cost of two of their most promising young players.

The upcoming winter window offers them a chance to get ahead of the curve with any arrival likely needing to be balanced by a sale. One player who has been linked heavily with a move away from the club in recent times has been Miguel Almiron.

The Paraguayan has lost his place in the first-team, making just one Premier League start all season, and has had interest from Saudi Arabia, the MLS and from Fulham and Everton in recent times. Daniel Campos, Almiron’s agent has recently spoken about interest in his client, including revealing that Charlotte FC lodged a bid, worth around £14m, for the winger in summer, but that was rejected by the Magpies as it didn’t meet their valuation of the player.

Campos told Radio la Red, as picked up by TYC Sports: “Although Miguel isn’t happy with the minutes he has in England, he wants to stay and fight at Newcastle.

“The coach always supported him. When he asked for something, he asked him to not leave. It must be a tactical or momentary issue.

“They [Charlotte FC] offered around 18 million dollars . We had arranged a contract with them, but the club rejected the proposal from the United States."

“He has a valid contract. His contract was renewed last year for three more [years], and with the new owners of the club. Miguel is not desperate for money or to do crazy things. If there is an offer from any team, we will go through the competent channels.

“The clause, except for the Brazilians, is unaffordable [for South American clubs]. The problem is also the contract he has.”

With Almiron’s influence in the first-team waning this season, he could be someone the club sell in January, however, the winter window is a notoriously difficult market to navigate for both buying and selling clubs and it’s clear from his agent’s comments that Almiron is keen to stay and fight for his place on Tyneside. Interest from the Saudi Pro League in Almiron last January did not materialise in a move also with the 30-year-old settled in the north east.

Almiron’s future is just one of a number of big calls the club face when the window opens at the turn of the year - decisions that may have a large knock-on effect to their future spending plans.