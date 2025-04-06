Adam Armstrong has named Hatem Ben Arfa as the best player he has ever played with | Getty Images

Former Newcastle United striker Adam Armstrong has named the best player he has played alongside during his career - and Newcastle United fans will love his answer.

Armstrong is currently on-loan at Championship side West Brom, joining the Baggies from Premier League strugglers Southampton during the January transfer window. Armstrong has reunited with Tony Mowbray at the Hawthorns, with the pair having previously worked and excelled together at Blackburn Rovers.

The 28-year-old has become somewhat of a Championship specialist during his career, scoring bags of goals for Blackburn and the Saints during their respective times in the second-tier of English football. After coming up through the ranks on Tyneside, Armstrong was able to represent his boyhood club on 21 occasions, but never scored a senior goal for the Magpies before leaving on a permanent basis in 2018.

During his time at St James’ Park, Ewood Park, St Mary’s et al, Armstrong has played alongside some fantastic players, but it’s one of his former Newcastle United teammates that Armstrong believes is the best he has shared a pitch with - Hatem Ben Arfa. On a video for the Baggies’ social media accounts, Armstrong, along with some of his teammates, were asked who was the best player they have played with - with some seriously talented players mentioned.

Alongside Armstrong’s shout of the maverick Frenchman, Bayern Munich’s Michael Olise, Manchester City’s Erling Haaland and Robin van Persie were all given mentions. Even Mowbray chipped into the conversation, revealing that Paul Gascoigne was his pick.

Hatem Ben Arfa brilliance and Lionel Messi comparisons

Whilst never able to fulfill his immense potential, either at Newcastle United or elsewhere during his footballing career, Ben Arfa showed glimpses of just what a superbly talented player he was and could potentially become. During the 2011/12 season in particular, Ben Arfa was unplayable at times as Alan Pardew’s side finished fifth in the Premier League.

That season was full of memorable moments and results, with the final few weeks of the campaign seeing them beat Liverpool and Chelsea among others to secure Europa League qualification. Their victory at Stamford Bridge will always be remembered for Papiss Cisse’s stupendous brace whilst the sight of Jose Enrique in a goalkeeping shirt will forever be etched in history following their win over Liverpool a few weeks prior.

Ben Arfa played a crucial role at St James’ Park that day, leading to some extraordinary praise from his manager: "With the ball at his feet, he's magic," Pardew told BBC Sport after that match. “As magic as [Luis] Suarez or Messi at times.

“We had to work with him to understand exactly what he's about. He has got a special talent, we know he's special.”

Ben Arfa, now aged 38, has retired from football and will go down as a cult-hero on Tyneside for his almost unrivalled talent on the ball. Ben Arfa will also forever be remembered in conversations of a whole host of French players that have skipped down the wing at St James’ Park alongside the likes of David Ginola, Lauren Robert and Allan Saint-Maximin.