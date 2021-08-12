The club agreed a £20million-plus deal for the Arsenal midfielder over the weekend. However, talks over personal terms have dragged on through the week ahead of Sunday’s season-opener against West Ham United.

Mikel Arteta was coy on 21-year-old’s Willock’s situation in his press conference today. Arsenal’s manager said: “This situation is that he’s our player. We held some conversations, because it’s not only about what we want to do, there’s the player’s interest, the role that the player can fit within a squad, a club.

“What he’s done has put him in a really strong position where he can choose, with more options, what his future could look like. This is what we’re trying to define right now.”

The Telegraph claim that a deal has now been struck between United and Willock, who scored eight goals on loan for the club last season.