Newcastle United make call on Kieran Trippier and Callum Wilson ahead of Dubai trip

The trip to the United Arab Emirates comes straight after Thursday night’s late 1-0 defeat at Everton as Eddie Howe’s side now head into a 16 day break without a competitive game.

Newcastle previously benefited from a trip to train in Saudi Arabia back in January as they won five out of six league Premier League games following their return.

The previous break saw Howe’s side play a training ground friendly and face Saudi Pro League leaders Al-Ittihad in a practice match that they won 2-1. No matches have been planned so far but Howe hasn’t ruled out the possibility of at least one being arranged.

“We go [Friday],” Howe said following the Everton match. “We will train. No game planned currently but that doesn’t mean that we won’t.

"That’s not my focus and hasn’t been. Obviously, hugely disappointed at [Thursday’s] result.”

Callum Wilson – who made the trip to Saudi Arabia despite a serious calf injury – will be travelling with the squad once again. He will be joined by Kieran Trippier, who is still recovering from a fractured metatarsal.

Defender Federico Fernandez will also travel as he nurses a side issue. The United head coach has stressed the importance of the squad to stick together during the break once again.

“Injured players are coming with us,” Howe revealed. “We’re trying to build a spirit and unity that we feel will be hugely important for the remaining games. All players will go.”

