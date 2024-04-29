Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Newcastle United are hoping to appoint a new sporting director in time for the summer.

Interviews have been taking place as the look looks to find a replacement for Dan Ashworth. Phil Giles, Tiago Pinto and Paul Mitchell had all been heavily linked with the role but now a new name has entered the frame.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

Crystal Palace sporting director Dougie Freedman, initially reported by Mail Online, is understood to be a top target for the role. Last Wednesday, Freedman was in the directors' box at Selhurst Park with the likes of Newcastle’s Amanda Staveley and Darren Eales as Palace won 2-0.

Freedman has been Palace’s sporting director since 2017 having previously spent time at the club as a player and manager. He has overseen some impressive signings during his time at Selhurst Park including a loan deal for Conor Gallagher and the permanent transfers of Marc Guehi, Michael Olise, Eberechi Eze and Joachim Andersen - all of whom have been subsequently linked with moves to Newcastle.

Ashworth is currently on gardening leave at Newcastle after an approach from Manchester United. Ashworth will remain on gardening leave until the end of 2025 unless Newcastle can agree a compensation package with Manchester United to release him from his contract.

Man United looking to agree a deal close to what Newcastle paid to release Ashworth from his contract at Brighton & Hove Albion in 2022. But The Magpies want to see a significant return on their investment should he join a rival club.