Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Lloyd Kelly played a crucial role in Bournemouth’s win over Brighton at the weekend - one that guaranteed the Cherries will finish the season with their highest ever Premier League points haul - even with three games still to play. Kally played the full 90 minutes as goals from Marcos Senesi, Enes Unal and Justin Kluivert secured a big win over Roberto De Zerbi’s side.

Having replaced Gary O’Neil in the summer, Andoni Iraola has impressed during his first season as a Premier League manager by escaping any relegation danger with plenty of games to go. Kelly, meanwhile, has been a regular under Iraola, having played at both left-back and centre-back during the campaign.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

However, he may not be at the Vitality Stadium next season having been strongly linked with a move elsewhere. The 25-year-old’s current contract at Bournemouth expires at the end of the season and Newcastle United have been credited with an interest in him this summer.

Injuries to Sven Botman and Jamaal Lascelles means the Magpies will look to strengthen their defence when the transfer window opens and with PSR constraints, a free transfer for him could be the way forward. Iraola was recently asked about whether he is expecting the defender to remain a part of his squad next season, he replied: “Obviously every week I think it becomes more difficult.

“You have the hopes that he continues with us, but you have been part of the game for a lot of years and you know every week that passes, probably it becomes less likely that he renews. But right now, my main focus is that he continues focused on the games. He played really well the other day. That’s what we are trying to do with him.”

Asked if he has spoken to Kelly about his current contract situation Iraola said: “No, normally I don’t speak with the players.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It is not my job, talking about their contractual situations. I don’t know how much they earn, I don’t know these kind of things. It’s not my department let’s say.”