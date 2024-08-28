Newcastle United make transfer U-turn with personal terms already agreed
The 21-year-old was subject to a rejected £16million bid from Newcastle back in June but was understood to have provisionally agreed personal terms with the club should Burnley have given the transfer green light. The Magpies since signed Odysseas Vlachodimos and John Ruddy to take the club into the 2024-25 season with five senior goalkeepers.
Newcastle have also called up 20-year-old goalkeeper Max Thompson to the first-team over the summer following his solid loan spell at Northampton Town last season.
So with six goalkeepers with senior football experience at his disposal, Howe was asked whether there would be movement in the goalkeeping department in the final days of the summer transfer window.
“There’s no guarantee, that is a possibility but nothing is decided yet,” he responded.
Martin Dubravka has been heavily linked with a move away this summer while Vlachodimos’ future is also uncertain despite the Greek international only recently arriving at the club. Both players missed Newcastle’s 1-1 draw at AFC Bournemouth on Sunday.
According to the club, Dubravka was absent with a concussion while no reason was given for Vlachodimos’ absence. The former Nottingham Forest goalkeeper arrived at Newcastle for a reported £20million fee that saw midfielder Elliot Anderson head in the opposite direction for £35million in a PSR-busting deal.
But fresh claims that Newcastle have reignited their interest in Trafford only further fuels the likelihood of a goalkeeping exit this week. Trafford played 28 Premier League games for Burnley last season, conceding 62 times.
He has played two of Burnley’s first three Championship matches this season, including the 1-0 defeat at Sunderland on Saturday.
