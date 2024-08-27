Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Newcastle United will be boosted by the return of Sandro Tonali for Wednesday night’s Carabao Cup match at Nottingham Forest (8pm kick-off).

Tonali’s 10-month betting ban officially ends on Wednesday, deeming the midfielder eligible for the trip to the City Ground. Tonali has continued to train with The Magpies squad and has played in behind-closed-doors friendlies while serving his ban with Howe confirming the player will be involved against Forest.

The Magpies boss described Tonali as a ‘top quality addition’ to his matchday squad following the 1-1 draw at Bournemouth on Sunday as his side look to progress to the third round of the Carabao Cup this week.

“Definitely be in the squad providing he comes through training,” Howe said during his pre-match press conference. “He’s fit, he just hasn’t had the match, the 11 v 11 that every footballer will tell you is the most important thing really, the game time. “He’s completed all of training for a long period of time, worked incredibly hard with the sports scientist team to be on top of his fitness and make sure he’s fitter than when he got banned.”

Tonali made 12 appearances for Newcastle last season having arrived from AC Milan last summer in a deal worth £52million. But he is set to make his long-awaited return at Forest as Howe contemplates whether to name him in the starting line-up.

When asked if he was tempted to start Tonali, Howe responded: “There’s a temptation to do anything we want with him.

“He’s done the work and I feel confident if we were to start him he would be fit enough to play. I’ll have to make that decision.

“I’d imagine there are a range of emotions [for Tonali], probably a lot of excitement for the next stage of his career really. When you have a long period of time out, you have a long time to think and reflect, and I’m sure he’s done all of those things. Now he is doing what he loves and that will be an incredible release for him.

“The microscope is on everybody and it will be on Sandro for a period of time, we understand that and he does. It's small steps. For us, we just expect him to be himself and play his game. He’s a very intelligent footballer, a very good technician and he has to play to his strengths and not try and do anything out of the ordinary. That will be hugely effective for us.”