Newcastle United linked with ‘very good’ defender that Eddie Howe admires

Newcastle United have again been linked with a move for AC Milan defender Malick Thiaw - almost 12 months after Eddie Howe was quizzed on the defender.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As Newcastle scoured the market for a centre-back last summer, Thiaw’s name emerged as a potential option. The AC Milan man had played alongside Sandro Tonali at the San Siro and was being mentioned as a potential signing for the Magpies.

However, those links soon had cold water poured on them with Newcastle seemingly turning all their attention towards Crystal Palace’s Marc Guehi. Of course, they were ultimately frustrated in their pursuit of the England international as the Premier League’s Profit and Sustainability Rules restricted what the Magpies were allowed to in the transfer market.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newcastle United ‘interested’ in Malick Thiaw transfer

Their failure to land Guehi or Thiaw last summer means they will again enter the market in search of centre-back reinforcements. Sven Botman is the club’s only senior centre-back under the age of 30, with United keen to freshen up their options in defence with younger players.

According to TBR Football , Newcastle United have again shown interest in Thiaw this summer. Thiaw, who has been capped three times by the German national team, will turn 24 in August and already has a wealth of experience under his belt having spent time in both Germany and Italy as a senior player.

Speaking last summer on the defender following a slew of reports linking Newcastle United with his signature, Eddie Howe was, unsurprisingly, reluctant on discussing a move for him: “There’s no updates on that,” Howe said.

“I’m always reluctant to comment on these things, but he’s a player I know about, of course I do, from our games in the Champions League against Milan and yeah, he’s a very good player, but that’s it.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newcastle United’s summer transfer plans

PSR has meant that the Magpies have had to be cautious in the transfer market over the past three windows. Avoiding spending all of their available cash last summer and leaving them in a position of needing to sell this summer to balance the books was a calculated risk by the club - but it could be one that pays off if they are able to secure Champions League qualification this weekend.

A top-five finish would also ensure they have access to the huge revenues Champions League football can bring and significantly boost their bank balance ahead of future windows. The sales of Lloyd Kelly to Juventus and Miguel Almiron to Atlanta United have also raised around £30m that can also be reinvested into the squad.

Alongside a new centre-back, it is believed that Newcastle will also prioritise signing a right-winger following Almiron’s departure. A new goalkeeper may also be targeted with James Trafford and Joan Garcia among the names being linked with a move to St James’ Park.