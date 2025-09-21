Newcastle United defender Malick Thiaw has spoken following his full debut at Bournemouth on Sunday.

Newcastle United made it four clean sheets in five Premier League matches so far this season with a 0-0 draw at AFC Bournemouth on Sunday.

It’s a third goalless draw out of three away games this season as Eddie Howe made seven changes to his side that lost 2-1 to Barcelona on Thursday evening in the Champions League.

One of those changes was £35million summer signing Malick Thiaw, who made his full Newcastle debut at the Vitality Stadium. The centre-back came into the side along with Sven Botman, Lewis Hall, Lewis Miley, Joe Willock, Jacob Murphy and Nick Woltemade to help The Magpies keep another clean sheet.

Malick Thiaw ‘lucky’ in Bournemouth draw?

Thiaw was booked on his debut for a handball in the second half and Bournemouth felt the German defender should have been shown a second yellow following a foul on Ryan Christie in the closing stages.

The Newcastle full debutant escaped with a final warning and was substituted by Howe shortly afterwards.

Bournemouth boss Andoni Iraola said: "I think it's a second yellow, I think it's quite clear.

"They take him out the first chance they get [after the incident]."

Malick Thiaw reflects on full Newcastle United debut

Thiaw had been limited to substitute appearances against Liverpool and Barcelona since signing for Newcastle before starting against The Cherries on Sunday.

Reflecting on the match, the German told BBC: “Yeah, I think the game was not easy. It was a tough one. A lot of people told me before the game to come to Bournemouth, it's always a bit tough. So I think it was as we expected, a game of a lot of long balls, second balls. But I think we did quite well, we defended well, we didn't concede.

“I'm one of the guys who always wants to play. But I trusted the coach that I have to adapt first to the team, to the tactics, to the Premier League as well. I think it was a good [debut] and I can keep improving.”

On adapting to the Premier League, Thiaw added: “I'm also a physical player, so I can adapt really well. But yeah, as I said, I think against Liverpool and today against Bournemouth, there were a lot of long balls, a lot of second balls.

“I'm used to playing [in a back] four, but I was on three, so for me it's not a big problem. I'm really flexible with this, with that I can play with four and with three, so it's not a big problem.

“Our mentality has to be that we try to win every game. So of course, we shouldn't be sad because we had quite a good performance, but we always have to aim for the best. I think we can also win these kinds of games, but it's about the details.

“I think we will improve a lot in the future because it's just the start.”

Next up for Newcastle is League One side Bradford City in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday night at St James’ Park. With Fabian Schar out injured for the match, Thiaw could keep his place in the starting line-up as The Magpies look to get their Carabao Cup defence off to a winning start by progressing through to the last-16.