Liverpool let a 3-0 lead slip as Spurs drew level in stoppage time before Diogo Jota snatched a dramatic victory at Anfield. The result effectively ended Tottenham’s Champions League hopes while keeping The Reds in the hunt as they ended up closing the gap on Newcastle United and Manchester United to just one point.

After the match, Klopp described the scenes following the winning goal.

“Yeah very emotional, very emotional of course,” said the Liverpool boss. “Especially the situation before their third goal. How he [referee, Paul Tierney] can whistle a foul in the situation up front against Mo Salah when nobody, the linesman is directly there, keeps the flag down and then the ref whistles that so, that’s the one thing and their next situation wouldn’t have happened if we have to keep the ball there. Um free kick there and the ball is in obviously that’s not cool.

“We have our history with Mr. Tierney. I really don’t know what this man has with us I really don’t know. Will say there is nothing, and it’s not true. Cannot be. I have to say it cannot be. I don’t understand it. I am really not sure if it’s me because how he looks at me, I don’t understand it.

“I really have no problem with any people, and not with him as well. Again he was ref in in in Tottenham when Harry Kane didn’t get a red card, and Harry Kane I love this player, what a player, crazy, I don’t want him to get a red card, but it was a red card in that game.”

Klopp’s comments were deemed by the FA as improper conduct for implying bias and questioning the integrity of the official.

As a result, Klopp has been handed a two match touchline ban and fined £75,000. The first match will be served immediately this weekend against Aston Villa and the second will be suspended until the end of the 2023-24 season providing he doesn’t commit any further offences.

An FA statement read: “Jurgen Klopp has been suspended from the touchline for two matches and fined £75,000 following media comments that he made after Liverpool’s Premier League game against Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday 30 April 2023.

“The first match of the manager’s touchline ban is effective immediately and the second is suspended until the end of the 2023-24 season on the condition that he does not commit any further breaches of FA Rule E3 in the meantime.

“Jurgen Klopp admitted that his comments regarding the match referee during post-match media interviews constitute improper conduct as they imply bias, question the integrity of the referee, are personal, offensive, and bring the game into disrepute.”