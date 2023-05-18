News you can trust since 1849
Premier League player of the season: Newcastle United’s Kieran Trippier has been nominated with Manchester City, Manchester United, Arsenal and Tottenham stars.

Dominic Scurr
By Dominic Scurr
Published 18th May 2023, 14:15 BST- 1 min read

Trippier is one of seven nominees for the award and the only defender listed. The Newcastle right-back has enjoyed a productive first full campaign on Tyneside and has started every single game so far this season in the Premier League.

He finds himself in esteemed company having been nominated alongside Manchester City duo Erling Haaland and Kevin De Bruyne, Tottenham Hotspur’s Harry Kane, Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford and Arsenal pair Martin Odegaard and Bukayo Saka.

Explaining Trippier’s nomination, the Premier League stated: “The right-back has been a huge influence at both ends of the pitch for a Newcastle United side in a strong position to finish in the top four. His 104 chances created are the second most by any player this season.”

Newcastle currently sit third in the Premier League table with head coach Eddie Howe nominated for the Premier League’s manager of the season award for the second year running while Alexander Isak and Sven Botman have both been shortlisted for the young player of the season award.

No Newcastle player has ever won the Premier League player of the season award, not to be confused with the PFA players’ player of the season award which has previously been won by Les Ferdinand and Alan Shearer during their time at the club.

Supporters can vote for their player of the season up until 12:00 BST on Monday, May 22 via the EA SPORTS website. The votes will be combined with those from a panel of football experts and be announced on Saturday, May 27.

