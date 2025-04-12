Newcastle United v Man Utd injury news as 10 out amid Anthony Gordon doubts

Getty Images

Both Eddie Howe and Ruben Amorim will be without a number of key players for Sunday’s clash at St James’ Park.

Amorim and Howe have met just once as managers before, with Newcastle United triumphing in the reverse fixture between the sides back in December at Old Trafford. Goals from Alexander Isak and Joelinton sealed the win that day, although Lewis Hall and Anthony Gordon, both of whom grabbed assists for those goals, may not feature this weekend.

Hall is certainly out, whilst Gordon faces a race against time to be fit to feature on Sunday. The visitors, meanwhile, are without a clutch of key players and will have to contend with fatigue following their Europa League quarter-final clash against Lyon on Thursday night - one they had to settle for a 2-2 draw in thanks to a very late Rayan Cherki equaliser.

Here, we take a look at all the latest injury news from both camps ahead of Newcastle United v Manchester United:

Manchester United injury news

Lisandro Martinez - out

A knee injury will keep Martinez sidelined this weekend and for the remainder of the campaign.

Ayden Heaven - out

The young defender impressed in his first outings as a Manchester United player, but suffered an injury just as he was starting to become a first-team regular.

Amad Diallo - out

Amorim is hopeful of having the former Sunderland loanee back before the end of the season. He will not feature at St James’ Park on Sunday.

Toby Collyer - out

Collyer has a leg injury that will keep him out for another couple of weeks.

Matthijs de Ligt - out

The Dutchman is not expected to feature this weekend after suffering a foot injury. On the defender, Amorim said: "Matta has a problem in his foot, we are trying to assess. We still don't have the data that he can return.”

Jonny Evans - out

Evans will not feature at St James’ Park on Sunday.

Newcastle United injury news

Jamaal Lascelles - out

Lascelles faces a race against time to play again this season, although there is hope that he will be able to feature before the campaign concludes. He will not feature against the Red Devils.

Sven Botman - out

It is hoped that Botman will be able to return to action in the coming weeks as he recovers from a fresh knee injury. Sunday will come too soon for the Dutchman, however.

Lewis Hall - out

Hall will not feature again this season after sustaining a foot injury that required surgery. The former Chelsea man has undergone an operation on that issue and will be back in time for the start of next season.

Anthony Gordon - doubt

Gordon suffered an injury on international duty, one Howe has revealed looked ‘really bad’ before not naming the former Everton man in his matchday squad for the win over Leicester City on Monday night. Gordon grabbed an assist in the reverse fixture at Old Trafford and will be a huge miss on Sunday if he is not deemed fit to play.

Joe Willock - out

Willock has suffered a concussion and, due to the protocols, will not be able to feature against Manchester United on Sunday.