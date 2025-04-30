Bayern Munich defender Kim Min-jae has been linked with a move to Newcastle United this summer | Getty Images

Bayern Munich defender Kim Min-jae has downplayed the possibility of a move away from the German giants this summer amid reported interest from the Premier League.

The South Korean international moved to the Allianz Arena from Napoli in 2023 and has become a regular in Munich under both Thomas Tuchel and Vincent Kompany. However, reports have emerged that he could be on the move this summer, with both Newcastle United and Manchester United credited with an interest in him.

Interest from Tyneside comes ahead of a summer window which will likely see them add to their back line. Sven Botman is the club’s only senior centre-back option under the age of 30 and last summer’s pursuit of Marc Guehi shows that central defence is somewhere they would like to strengthen. Guehi remains an option this summer, as they scour Europe for other potential additions.

Kim Min-jae’s transfer admission

However, their hopes of being the club to land the Bayern Munich man has taken a hit in recent times, with the defender admitting there is ‘no reason to leave’ Munich this summer. Bayern are on the verge of regaining their Bundesliga title and will compete in this summer’s revamped Club World Cup in the USA.

“For me, there’s no reason to leave,” he told SportBild . “I hope I can stay. But we’ll see, I just want to be fit next season.”

The 28-year-old, who has reportedly been valued at £40m this summer, has been capped 69 times by his nation and had spells in Turkey and Italy before his move to Germany two years ago. The Premier League remains a destination and a league that many players want to test themselves in and with a host of top clubs, including Newcastle, Manchester United, Chelsea and Liverpool all reportedly interested in signing a centre-back this summer, Min-jae’s future could be one to watch.

Newcastle United’s transfer plans

The summer window is open in a little more than a month’s time and the Magpies will be hopeful of a successful start to the window and to strengthen Howe’s side at the earliest possible point. Three windows of very little business, caused largely by the Premier League’s Profit and Sustainability Rules, mean the Magpies need to freshen up their squad and with slightly more PSR headroom this summer - they could have a transformational few weeks.

Strengthening in defence will also likely be supplemented by additions at right-wing and in goal. Burnley’s James Trafford and Borussia Dortmund’s Gregor Kobel have both been linked with moves to St James’ Park this summer, but neither will come cheap.

In attack, Miguel Almiron’s departure in January has left a gap at right wing and whilst Jacob Murphy’s sensational form has allowed them to cope with their depleted options in that area, another addition this summer is a priority. Brentford’s Bryan Mbeumo has been listed as a potential option, but again won’t come cheap.

The summer transfer window will run from June 1 to June 10 before temporarily closing for six days. It will then reopen on June 16 and run until it closes on September 1.