Premier League officially confirm major Newcastle United & Manchester United move

Newcastle United latest news: Newcastle United’s clash with Manchester United has been moved for TV coverage on Boxing Day.

The Premier League have confirmed that Newcastle United’s clash with Manchester United at Old Trafford will be the only game played on Boxing Day this year. It had been rumoured that the Magpies’ trip to Old Trafford would be moved for TV broadcast and that has now been confirmed by the Premier League.

Eddie Howe’s side will face Manchester United on Friday 26 December - with that match due to kick-off at 8pm. Sky Sports will broadcast that game.

Newcastle United won at Old Trafford for just the second time in Premier League history on their last visit in December last year and have won on two of their last three trips there following a Carabao Cup triumph in 2023. Goals from Alexander Isak and Joelinton secured a vital three points for Howe’s side last season.

Four days after their trip to Old Trafford, Newcastle United again head west to face Scott Parker’s Burnley at Turf Moor. That game will also be broadcast by Sky Sports in the United Kingdom.

Newcastle United’s trip to face Burnley will take place on Tuesday 30 December and kick-off at 7:30pm. The Magpies have won on both of their previous visits to Turf Moor.

Howe and his team will then have five days to rest and recover from that match before they return to Premier League action at St James’ Park for the first time in 2026. That game sees them take on Crystal Palace on Sunday 4 January.

Again, that game will be broadcast by Sky Sports. Their clash with the Eagles will kick-off at 2pm.

A midweek round of Premier League fixtures follows that game as Newcastle host Leeds United. That reverse fixture back in August ended in a goalless draw at Elland Road - the exact same scoreline as the last time this fixture was played in the north east.

On that day, Jesse Marsch’s side frustrated Howe’s Champions League chasing team on a cold New Year’s Eve in 2022. January’s meeting and the next installment of their games at St James' Park will kick-off at 8:15pm on Wednesday 7 January. Sky Sports will show that game.

