Here, we take a look at all the latest stories surrounding Newcastle’s hunt for a new manager:

Antonio Conte ‘snub’

When the £305m takeover of Newcastle United was announced, most bookies felt that former Chelsea manager Antonio Conte was the favourite to take the reins at St James’s Park.

Antonio Conte has been linked with Manchester United following his 'snub' of Newcastle United (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

However, the Italian soon distanced himself from speculation linking him to Tyneside and recent reports have revealed why Conte was reluctant to replace Steve Bruce as Newcastle manager.

According to Gazzetta Dello Sport, Newcastle’s poor league position was the main reason why Conte did not want to move to Tyneside, believing that failure to drag the team out of relegation danger could ‘jeopardise years and years of success’.

Conte is now the favourite to replace Ole Gunnar-Solskjaer at old Trafford as speculation surrounding the Norwegian’s future grows.

Favre replaces Fonseca as favourite

For the last week or so, former Roma manager Paulo Fonseca had been the bookies' favourite to take the hot seat at Newcastle United.

Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano supported this by claiming:

“So Newcastle have not one-hundred percent decided yet, but Fonseca is the front-runner, everything is ready for him, he would be prepared to accept.”

However, it now appears that mood around St James’s Park has shifted with Lucien Favre now the favourite to take charge of Newcastle, according to Betfair.

They believe Favre is the favourite, followed closely by Fonseca. Roberto Martinez, Frank Lampard and a sensational return for Rafa Benitez could also be in the running.

Benitez hopes

Newcastle’s search for a manager has gone into its second week, leading to growing speculation that the new owners are trying to prise Benitez from his role at Everton.

Whilst it was always known that Benitez was the new consortium’s first-choice, it will be very difficult to see how Benitez would end up at St James’s Park for a second spell as manager.

The 61-year-old even rebuffed claims of him making a return, saying: “when I decide to stay here [at Everton], I keep my word and I continue working here.”

Whilst many supporters would be keen to see Benitez return to the club, it seems unlikely that a reunion is on the cards.

