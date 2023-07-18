Newcastle United & Man United target set for medical after completing £5million transfer
Newcastle United transfer target Xavi Simons is set to complete a loan move just after having his buy-back clause triggered by Paris Saint-Germain.
PSV Eindhoven confirmed over the weekend that the Dutch international has left the pre-season training camp after Paris Saint-Germain triggered a £5.1million buy-back clause in his contract. The 20-year-old scored 19 goals in 34 league appearances for PSV last season and is valued at closer to the £35million mark.
And PSG are set to loan the player out to Bundesliga side RB Leipzig for the 2023-24 season. Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has claimed the player is set for a medical at Leipzig ahead of a season long loan before returning to Paris next summer.
There is no option to buy Simons in Leipzig’s loan agreement with PSG. The youngster made 11 appearances for the Ligue 1 side between 2020 and 2022 before joining PSV for the 2022-23 campaign.
With Newcastle looking for attacking-midfield additions this summer, Simons was credited as being on the club’s ‘longer list’ of transfer targets which also included . Along with Newcastle, Manchester United and Arsenal have also registered an interest in the youngster.
But Simons is currently in Leipzig ahead of his loan move which could see him face Newcastle in the Champions League group stage this coming season. The group stage draw is set to be made on August 31 with Newcastle taking part in the competition for the first time in over 20 years.