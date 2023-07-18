PSV Eindhoven confirmed over the weekend that the Dutch international has left the pre-season training camp after Paris Saint-Germain triggered a £5.1million buy-back clause in his contract. The 20-year-old scored 19 goals in 34 league appearances for PSV last season and is valued at closer to the £35million mark.

And PSG are set to loan the player out to Bundesliga side RB Leipzig for the 2023-24 season. Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has claimed the player is set for a medical at Leipzig ahead of a season long loan before returning to Paris next summer.

There is no option to buy Simons in Leipzig’s loan agreement with PSG. The youngster made 11 appearances for the Ligue 1 side between 2020 and 2022 before joining PSV for the 2022-23 campaign.

With Newcastle looking for attacking-midfield additions this summer, Simons was credited as being on the club’s ‘longer list’ of transfer targets which also included . Along with Newcastle, Manchester United and Arsenal have also registered an interest in the youngster.