Newcastle United’s second game of pre-season sees them face Michael Beale’s Rangers at Ibrox, just three days after defeating Gateshead in their first outing of the summer. Eddie Howe’s side travel to Glasgow for the game with Rangers before jetting-off to the USA to take part in the Premier League Summer Series to play games against Aston Villa, Chelsea and Brighton and Hove Albion.

The clash against Rangers will be the first time in a decade that the Magpies have featured at Ibrox, with their last appearance coming in a 1-1 draw during their preparations ahead of the 2013/14 season. Shola Ameobi, who currently works as the club’s loan manager, netted a last-gasp equaliser for Alan Pardew’s side on that occasion.

Here, we take a look at everything fans need to know, including streaming details and the very latest injury and team news, ahead of Newcastle United’s pre-season clash with Rangers:

When is Rangers v Newcastle United?

Newcastle United’s pre-season clash with Rangers kicks-off at 7:45pm at Ibrox Stadium. Newcastle United sold-out their allocation of 8,000 tickets for the game with supporters to be housed in the Broomloan Stand.

Is Rangers v Newcastle United being streamed online?

Yes, the match will be available to watch online. Both NUFC TV and Rangers TV will broadcast the game live with supporters able to purchase a stream for £7.99 on both platforms.

The club have announced that a proportion of proceeds from the streams will go to charities nominated by Allan McGregor. The NUFC TV stream will have commentary provided by BBC Newcastle duo Matthew Raisbeck and John Anderson.

The match between Rangers and Newcastle United will act as Allan McGregor's testimonial game.

What’s the latest team and injury news?

Newcastle are expected to welcome back the majority of their international representatives at Ibrox. A clutch of players, including new signing Sandro Tonali, watched Saturday’s win at the Gateshead International Stadium from the stands having only returned to the club following their pre-season break on Friday afternoon.

Joe Willock and Nick Pope will likely miss the clash at Ibrox whilst Jamaal Lascelles and Jacob Murphy, who missed the Gateshead win through injury, will also be assessed ahead of the game. Likely to line-up against the Magpies for the first time will be their former defender James Tavernier, nine years after he left St James’ Park to join Wigan Athletic.

Advice for travelling supporters

The Newcastle United Supporters Trust (NUST) have released information for the 8,000 Magpies supporters heading to the game at Ibrox tonight. Car parking around the stadium is very limited and fans are advised to check if any restrictions are in place when making arrangements.

Furthermore, supporters have been advised that Glasgow has a ‘no drinking in public’ policy and that ‘any person identified by Police drinking in public can be fined £60.’ Ibrox is a cashless venue and refreshments will be available to purchase, however, alcohol will not be sold at the stadium.

