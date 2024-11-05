Newcastle United midfielder agrees 'multi-year contract' to replace Liverpool star

Newcastle United midfielder Lewis Miley has agreed a ‘multi-year contract’ with American sportswear company Under Armour.

This comes after the 18-year-old’s deal with Adidas expired this year. Miley previously featured in Adidas’ promotional campaign for the 2024 Predator boots but has now reportedly signed a deal with Under Armour, according to Mail Online.

Miley will replace Trent Alexander-Arnold as Under Armour’s ‘face of the north’ after the Liverpool star switched to Adidas. The teenager signed a new long-term deal at Newcastle after breaking into the first team last season.

Miley made 26 appearances for The Magpies in 2023-24 before having his campaign cut short due to injury. He has since returned to fitness and made a cameo appearance off the bench in the 2-0 Carabao Cup win over Chelsea last week.

That was his first competitive outing since March as he looks to get back involved for Newcastle in the Premier League amid plenty of competition. Miley enjoyed a run of starts for Newcastle last season amid an injury crisis with the likes of Joe Willock, Joelinton and Sandro Tonali unavailable for sustained periods of the campaign.

But now all three are back involved, leaving Miley down the pecking order having not started a first-team match in almost eight months.

Lewis Miley back on the bench for Newcastle United this seaosn. | Getty Images

And head coach Eddie Howe has stressed the need to manage the youngster’s minutes as he works his way back into the side.

“He’s an outstanding player, he’s shown that in coming back to training,” Howe told The Gazette.

“You’d expect to see some rustiness from him technically or some physical development still to go, but I think he’s come back physically like a changed athlete. He’s more solid and filled out which will naturally come as he gets older, but he looks like he’s used his time away from the training pitch very well.

“Technically he has been really, really good so I have got no issue, I think he looks in a really good place. It’s just a case of managing [his workload] he’s still very young, he’s had a couple of injuries which reflected on maybe we overused him last year and we don’t want him to get injured again. I think small steps initially for Lewis, but hopefully he can progress into playing some big minutes for us.”